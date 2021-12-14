Nominate a Remarkable Woman 728 x 90

Holiday Happenings featuring Chemung County Child Care Council

Home for the Holidays

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Child Care Council continues to help families this holiday season who are in need of child care assistance.

“We are engaging families throughout the winter months and it is free for families throughout Chemung County,” Emily Lunduski, coordinator of the Elmira Family Resource Center, added.

Through the Council, they also provide grant funding to child care businesses that are looking to open within the community.

“There are a lot of stabilization grants available to help providers get their businesses going. We’re hoping that will continue next year,” Lisa Brand, program coordinator, continued.

The Chemung County Child Care Council is a non-profit resource and referral agency. The organization promotes affordable, accessible, available, quality child care programs for children.

Programs offered include:

