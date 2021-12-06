Holiday Happenings featuring Chemung County Meals on Wheels Stocking Stuffer event

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Chemung County Meals on Wheels is helping those in need this holiday season with helpful care packages. They are hosting its annual Stocking Stuffer Event to benefit homebound senior citizens.

Residents can help make the holidays special for residents in need by dropping off or shipping stocking stuffer items to 409 William St. in Elmira. The collection runs through Dec. 10.

Suggested donation items include small tissue packs, hot chocolate packets, note cards, socks, Chapstick, candies, magnifying glass, playing cards, note pads, pens, pencils, small puzzle books and other non-perishable items.