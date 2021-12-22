Holiday Happenings featuring EMSTAR

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — EMSTAR continues to educate and assist those in need this holiday season. By providing classes and helpful health information, they work to keep communities safe and prepared in case of an emergency.

“We know that quick action in the home or workplace can save lives,” Joyce Hyatt, board member at EMSTAR, told 18 News.

EMSTAR is a not-for-profit 501c3 organization overseen by a Board of Directors, who strives to support programs and training that improve the quality of life for those living in our community. They are a resource to fire departments and ambulance service providers regarding EMS systems. The staff is experienced and knowledgeable as to the EMS system components and they work to develop and deliver educational programs to the region.

For more information about the programs and services offered by EMSTAR, view the full interview in the video above.