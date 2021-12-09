Holiday Happenings featuring Hornell Salvation Army

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Hornell Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is in full swing, but the organization is hosting more donation drives to help neighbors in need.

Employee-in-charge Emily Stothort told 18 News this year the organization is a bit behind on their Red Kettle Campaign donations. They use these donations to keep the doors to their food pantry open all year long in Hornell.

“If we see it, we want to be there as the first lines of defense. Let’s not lie life gets hard, we want to help others to experience the same joy that we find the Christmas season,” Stothart added.

The Red Kettle campaign benefits several program opportunities and helps balance the budget for the following year. The donations support meals for the homeless and those in need, but also are able to help people through services provided all year long.

To support the Hornell Salvation Army, visit their website or stop by their location on Center St. in Hornell.