Holiday Happenings featuring Keuka Lake Players

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Keuka Lake Players are kicking off Hammondsport’s Christmas in the Park with a production of Alice in Wonderland.

Every year Keuka Lake Players perform a classic play to ring in the holiday season. The once-only performance will feature classic holiday music. This is an all-new musical misadventure written by Cynthia Uznanski based on characters by Lewis Carroll.

“It is Alice in Winter Wonderland and it takes place after the traditional Alice Adventures. It really is a framed story to have an opportunity for our almost 30 cast members to all sing some Christmas favorites and some other songs as well,” Sara Love, director of the performance, told 18 News.

The performance will be Saturday, Dec. 11 at 3:30 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church- Village Square in Hammondsport. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.