Holiday Happenings featuring Maj. John Stewart from Corning Salvation Army

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Corning Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is in full swing, but the organization is hosting more donation drives to help neighbors in need.

Major John Stewart told 18 News one of the most difficult donor drives is collecting holiday food for seniors. He says they prefer roast chicken rather than a large turkey because it is smaller and easier to work with. Major Stewart also said they are a bit behind on their donations so far and they need the community’s help.

“There’s more than just the Red Kettle and the Thrift Stores. There are those other things that we try to do to help the community. Actually, our saying is to do whatever your community needs, as long as we can raise the funds,” Major Stewart added.

The Red Kettle campaign benefits several program opportunities and helps balance the budget for the following year. The donations support meals for the homeless and those in need, but also are able to help people through services provided all year long.

To support the Corning Salvation Army, visit their website or stop by their location on Denison Pkwy. in Corning.