Holiday Happenings featuring Rafael Grigorian’s “The Nutcracker”

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Nutcracker is a timeless holiday tradition, even in the Southern Tier. For nearly three decades, the Rafael Grigorian Ballet Theatre has put on the show in Binghamton and Elmira.

“We are very excited about it and we hope the audience is too,” Grigorian told 18 News.

The performances this year will be Dec. 4 at 7:00 p.m. at Elmira High School and Dec. 5 at 12:00 p.m. at the Forum Theatre in Binghamton.

Rafael Grigorian Ballet Theatre (RGBT) fulfills its mission by bringing quality ballet performances to Elmira and Binghamton, New York. Past productions have included: The Nutcracker, Cinderella, Baba Yaga, Carmen, Cipollino, Romeo & Juliet, along with other well-known classical ballets.

The ballet company provides performance opportunities for local artists and guest artists to share their artistry and love of ballet with our community. Students of the associated school Rafael Grigorian School of Ballet (RGBS) are provided with opportunities to dance in company productions; dancing alongside seasoned professionals expands the experience for students and provides opportunities to learn the necessary skills required of ballet professionals.