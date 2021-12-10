Holiday Happenings featuring Salvation Army of Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is in full swing, but the organization is hosting more donation drives to help neighbors in need.

Major Stanley Newton told 18 News this year the organization is a bit behind on their Red Kettle Campaign donations.

“It’s going really slowly,” Major Newton added. “With the pandemic, we don’t have the manpower. We are probably about $10,000 behind last year.”

The Red Kettle campaign benefits several program opportunities and helps balance the budget for the following year. The donations support meals for the homeless and those in need, but also are able to help people through services provided all year long.

To support the Elmira Salvation Army, visit their website or stop by their location on Lake St. in Elmira.