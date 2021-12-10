Nominate a Remarkable Woman 728 x 90

Holiday Happenings featuring Salvation Army of Elmira

Home for the Holidays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is in full swing, but the organization is hosting more donation drives to help neighbors in need.

Major Stanley Newton told 18 News this year the organization is a bit behind on their Red Kettle Campaign donations.

“It’s going really slowly,” Major Newton added. “With the pandemic, we don’t have the manpower. We are probably about $10,000 behind last year.”

The Red Kettle campaign benefits several program opportunities and helps balance the budget for the following year. The donations support meals for the homeless and those in need, but also are able to help people through services provided all year long.

To support the Elmira Salvation Army, visit their website or stop by their location on Lake St. in Elmira.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now