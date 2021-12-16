Holiday Happenings featuring United Way of the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — This holiday season the United Way of the Southern Tier is continuing its efforts to serve the community this holiday season. Through a variety of programs, the organization provides services to children as well as families in need.

“A gift at the end of the year really means a lot to a non-profit. When you give to the United Way, you are really giving to your community,” Lois Wilson, manager of communications and community relations for the United Way of the Southern Tier, added.

In 1993, four United Ways came together to become one – Hornell Area United Way, Central United Way, United Way of Southeastern Steuben, and United Way of Chemung. The organization unites and prioritizes resources to improve the quality of life for every person and every family in the community. United Way of the Southern Tier envisions a thriving community where all children have the foundation for life-long success and our collective well-being is secure.