Nominate a Remarkable Woman 728 x 90

Holiday Happenings featuring United Way of the Southern Tier

Home for the Holidays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — This holiday season the United Way of the Southern Tier is continuing its efforts to serve the community this holiday season. Through a variety of programs, the organization provides services to children as well as families in need.

“A gift at the end of the year really means a lot to a non-profit. When you give to the United Way, you are really giving to your community,” Lois Wilson, manager of communications and community relations for the United Way of the Southern Tier, added.

In 1993, four United Ways came together to become one – Hornell Area United Way, Central United Way, United Way of Southeastern Steuben, and United Way of Chemung. The organization unites and prioritizes resources to improve the quality of life for every person and every family in the community. United Way of the Southern Tier envisions a thriving community where all children have the foundation for life-long success and our collective well-being is secure.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now