Home For the Holidays WETM Special Stream

Home for the Holidays

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Home for the Holidays My Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Tonight during 18 News at 5:30 we will be bringing you our Home for the Holidays Special. We will be going around the Twin Tiers, with Dickens in Wellsboro, Sparkle in Corning, The Christmas House’s final season, and more.

You will be able to catch the live show tonight on WETM 18 News at 5:30 and above in this story above.

We also have our Home for the Holidays Contest, where you could win the national prize of having your rent or mortgage paid for in 2022. You can enter at the link below.

Home for the Holidays My Twin Tiers

And for other contests that we have going, you can follow the link below.

WETM Contests Banner

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now