ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Division of Consumer Protection is cautioning generous New Yorkers against charity scams, which become more prevalent during the holiday season. Data from the Federal Trade Commission indicate that over 10K reports of charitable solicitation fraud were made in 2022, resulting in a loss of $21 million.

“The season of giving is in full swing, and people are purchasing gifts for loved ones and making generous donations to causes they care about,” said Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez. “But before making these donations, it is important to remember that scammers like to prey on the good intentions of people, and we encourage New Yorkers to do their research before making donations so that these good deeds reach the right place.”

Fraudsters may pretend to be affiliated with well-known organizations or even the government. To avoid charity scams, donors are encouraged to follow these tips:

Check the legitimacy of the charitable organization Charities engaging in substantial fundraising in New York State should be listed on the New York State Attorney General’s database of registered charities. Donors can also check www.bbb.org, www.give.org, and www.guidestar.org in addition to visiting the charity’s website.



Learn to detect a phony charity Scammers may create fake charities with names similar to well-known charities. Pay attention to details, including the charity’s full name, web address, contact information, donation policies, etc.



Resist high-pressure tactics Watch out for direct e-mails from “victims” and solicitors who employ heart-wrenching stories, insisting that you donate immediately.



Never disclose personal information Never provide personal information such as your credit card number, Social Security number, or any other personal identifying information in response to an unsolicited charitable request. Ask the caller to provide you with the full name of the charitable organization, website address, and contact information to research and verify.



Never give cash Make your contribution by check or credit card to ensure you have a record of the donation. Make checks out to the charity, not to an individual. If you are mailing a check, go directly to the post office. If you need to use a public U.S. Postal Service collection box, try to do so before the last pickup of the day to minimize the amount of time the check spends in the box.



The Division of Consumer Protection also advises you to be careful of third-party fundraisers and to designate your donation. New Yorkers can access the Consumer Assistance Helpline at 1-800-697-1220 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding State Holidays. Consumer complaints can be filed online here.