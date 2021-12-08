Multiple wreath-laying ceremonies to be held across Twin Tiers

(WETM) – In time for the holiday season, multiple towns across the Twin Tiers will see the return of Wreath Laying Ceremonies on National Wreaths Across America Day.

In Elmira, the December 18 ceremony at Woodlawn National Cemetery will be private due to COVID-19 protocols, but participants are encouraged to sign up here or here for an hour time slot. The ceremony will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with participants in groups of 30 will meet 15 minutes before at the Hand in Hand Church on Warnick Street.

In Bath, the public ceremony will begin at noon at the Bath National Cemetery at the Bath VA Medical Center. The wreath-laying will begin immediately after the ceremony. With the theme of “Live Up to Their Legacy”, Bath hopes to lay 7,500 wreaths on graves this year. In 2019, the last time the ceremony was held, more than 5,100 wreaths were laid.

And in Pennsylvania, the Wellsboro High School-Grand Canyon FFA Chapter is inviting the public to their noon ceremony at the upper-level Maintenance Building at 36 Nichols Street. The Wellsboro Cemetery said there about 850 veterans’ graves, and 400 people have donated wreaths this year.

In the case of bad weather, the ceremony will be moved to the Wellsboro Schools Administration Building parking lot.

And the Grand Canyon FFAis already asking for sponsorships fr next year’s ceremony, starting on December 20, 2021. Wreaths cost $15, and sponsors can specify on which veteran’s grave the wreath should be placed by clicking here.

Each year, Wreaths Across America lays wreaths in 2,100 cemeteries across the country and abroad, in coordination with ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery to remember service members who have died.