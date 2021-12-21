Notre Dame High School holds annual Golden Mass

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Notre Dame High School held its Golden Mass in Charles & Mary Crossed Auditorium, continuing their annual Christmas tradition.

The mass provides the Notre Dame community an opportunity to help families in need and this year 18 families were assisted. Traditionally families are provided with meals, clothes, and other gifts for the holiday season.

The mass has been held every year since 1955.

Those attending who were not students or staff were asked to bring proof of vaccination and wear a mask while inside the auditorium.