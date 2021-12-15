Ring in the New Year canceled in Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The New Year’s celebration that was scheduled to take place at Clute Park has been cancelled.

The Village of Watkins Glen said the cancellation was “due to the spike in COVID cases” and that the Village Board feels “that safety needs to come first”.

The Board also said it hopes to celebrate as a community when the COVID numbers have gone back down.

The celebration was scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on December 31, with tickets costing $100 per person. The Village hasn’t announced what it will do with tickets that have already been purchased.

