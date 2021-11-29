Road closures announced for Corning “Sparkle”

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – As Sparkle prepares to return to Corning for its 46th year, the Gaffer District is announcing several roads that will be closed for the event.

Four blocks of Market Street and several side streets will be closed for the duration of the eventon December 4.

The complete list of streets is below:

W. Market St. (Chestnut to Walnut)

W. Market St. (Walnut to Pine)

E. Market St. (Pine to Cedar)

E. Market St. (Cedar to Wall)

Chestnut St. (Aurene to Burmese)

Walnut St. (Aurene to Burmese)

Pine St. (Market to Burmese)

Wall St. (Tioga to Burmese)

Aurene Ln. (Chestnut to Wall)

Additionally, Cedar Street (from Tioga Avenue to Burmese Lane) will be closed on December 4 from 1:00 p.m. until midnight.

The annual event includes horse-drawn carriage rides on Market Street, local food and drinks, Community Sing-Along, and a visit from Santa. Throughout the event, Market Street will be full of live performances, wandering caroling, Christmas Sing-Alongs, outdoor dining, and on-street vending from our small businesses and other nonprofit organizations.