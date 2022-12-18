TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Santa’s Sleigh Parade made its way across Tioga County, bringing holiday cheer to families from Lawrenceville all the way to Potter Brook.

Santa said this is the parade’s fifth year, and it continues to grow. Starting at 11 a.m. on December 18, the parade saw around 20 vehicles from Cowanesque Valley Emergency Responders make their way from the center of Lawrenceville Borough 27 miles to the Village of Potter Brook.

Along the way, Santa and Mrs. Claus—and even the Grinch—greeted the Northern Tier, and fire departments and EMS vehicles threw candy and good wishes to kids and families along Route 49.

Santa said he, his wife, and the first responders were happy to put smiles on the faces of the Northern Tier.