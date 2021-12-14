Santa visiting Montour Falls this weekend

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Santa will be visiting the children of Montour Falls this Sunday as he prepares for the Christmas holiday.
The Montour Falls Fire Department released Santa’s route through the village, which will begin at 4 p.m. on Lee Street.
- Leaving Lee St at 4pm
- West Main St
- North Genesee St
- State Rt-14
- Clinton St
- State Rt-224
- North L’Hommedieu
- Rock Cabin Rd
- Back down North L’Hommedieu
- South L’Hommedieu
- Fallsview Drive
- South L’Hommedieu
- State Rt-14
- College Ave
- East Main St
- Walker St
- East South St across State Rt-14 to West South St
- Owego St
- Mary Layton Dr
- Canal St
- Cook St
- South Genesee St
- West South St
- Lee St
A map of the route is also available from the fire department.
For more local holiday events and stories visit the Home for the Holidays page on MyTwinTiers.com.