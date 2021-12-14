Santa visiting Montour Falls this weekend

Santa Claus waves during the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. Macy’s said Santa Claus won’t be greeting kids at its flagship New York store this year due to the coronavirus, interrupting a holiday tradition started nearly 160 years ago. However, Macy’s said the jolly old man will still appear at the end of the televised Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Santa will be visiting the children of Montour Falls this Sunday as he prepares for the Christmas holiday.

The Montour Falls Fire Department released Santa’s route through the village, which will begin at 4 p.m. on Lee Street.

Leaving Lee St at 4pm

West Main St

North Genesee St

State Rt-14

Clinton St

State Rt-224

North L’Hommedieu

Rock Cabin Rd

Back down North L’Hommedieu

South L’Hommedieu

Fallsview Drive

South L’Hommedieu

State Rt-14

College Ave

East Main St

Walker St

East South St across State Rt-14 to West South St

Owego St

Mary Layton Dr

Canal St

Cook St

South Genesee St

West South St

Lee St

A map of the route is also available from the fire department.

