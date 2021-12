WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler County law enforcement officers partnered this weekend for their second annual Shop with a Cop event to help local children this holiday season.

The event helped nine children from three schools within the county and included a pizza party lunch and gifts.

The Watkins Glen PBA and Schuyler County Deputy Sheriff’s Association donated money and additional assistance was provided by New York State Police and Walmart.