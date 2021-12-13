Steuben County kids receive hundreds of toys and coats in weekend drive

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office received over 1,000 toys as part of this weekend’s “Toys for Tots Fill the Patrol Car” drive for local students.

Several local law enforcement agencies started the day on December 11 at the Hornell and Erwin Walmart locations, paired up with students and shopping for themselves and their families. School resource officers identified which students would benefit most from the event. Walmart also made donations through various grants for the program.

Following the “Shop with a Cop”, Sheriff’s Deputies held the “Toys for Tots Fill the Patrol Car and Coats for Kids” event in the Walmart plazas, accepting over 1,000 toys and 100 new or gently-used coats for children in need of cold weather this winter.

Participating agencies included the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, School Resource Officers, Canisteo Police, Hornell Police, North Hornell Police, Angelica Police, and SUNY Alfred Police. Additionally, the Deputies Association of the County of Steuben, Maple City Police CLub, Canisteo Police Club, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Foundation and other non-profits also participated in the day’s events.