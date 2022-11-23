TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Towns around the Twin Tiers are gearing up for the holidays, holding their Turkey Trots, lighting their Christmas trees, and planning their parades.
Throughout December, boroughs and townships in Tioga County, Pennsylvania are holding several Christmas parades, bringing the holiday spirit to the Northern Tier.
Blossburg
- Holly Jolly Christmas Celebration
- Blossburg Volunteer Fire Department
- Saturday, Dec. 10, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Wellsboro
- Christmas on Main Street
- Santa Claus’ Magical Lights Parade
- Sunday, Dec. 11, starting at 5:00 p.m.
Elkland
- Parade of Lights
- Elkland Fire Department
- Friday, Dec. 16, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Knoxville
- Christmas Parade & Santa in the Park
- Knoxville Billings Park Volunteer Association
- Saturday, Dec. 17, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Route 29 Santa’s Sleigh Parade
- Cowanesque Valley Emergency Responders
- Sunday, Dec. 18, starting at 11 a.m.
- Starts in Lawrenceville, travels on Rt. 49 to Potter Brook