TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Towns around the Twin Tiers are gearing up for the holidays, holding their Turkey Trots, lighting their Christmas trees, and planning their parades.

Throughout December, boroughs and townships in Tioga County, Pennsylvania are holding several Christmas parades, bringing the holiday spirit to the Northern Tier.

Blossburg

Holly Jolly Christmas Celebration

Blossburg Volunteer Fire Department

Saturday, Dec. 10, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Wellsboro

Christmas on Main Street

Santa Claus’ Magical Lights Parade

Sunday, Dec. 11, starting at 5:00 p.m.

Elkland

Parade of Lights

Elkland Fire Department

Friday, Dec. 16, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Knoxville

Christmas Parade & Santa in the Park

Knoxville Billings Park Volunteer Association

Saturday, Dec. 17, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Route 29 Santa’s Sleigh Parade