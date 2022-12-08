WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Valley United Presbyterian Church will once again hold a drive-thru Christmas event ahead of the holidays, letting the community see a floor-to-ceiling Nativity reenactment.

The church said the drive-thru event will be held in the evening on both December 17 and 18. Using the windows on the building’s fellowship hall, guests can see church members displaying as scenes from the Nativity.

Pastor Sharan Knoell said the event became popular during the pandemic, prompting the church to continue for the last two holiday seasons, as well.

The event will start at 5:30 p.m. each night in the driveway off Pennsylvania Avenue.