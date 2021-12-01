Wellsboro Dickens of a Christmas: Street closings, schedule, shuttle information

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – Streets in downtown Wellsboro will be closed to traffic and parking on Saturday, Dec. 4 for the annual Dickens of a Christmas celebration.

Organizers released information on the upcoming street closures, parking, and shuttle services being offered during the event.

Streets closed

Starting at 8 a.m. and continuing through 4 p.m. this Saturday, the following streets will be closed: Main Street from the East Avenue traffic light to the Central Avenue traffic light and Crafton and Waln streets from Pearl Street to Water Street.

Overnight Parking

By 6 a.m. Saturday morning, all vehicles must be removed from Main, Crafton and Waln streets. Those planning to park overnight in one of the areas that will be closed to traffic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, should make other parking arrangements. Those who don’t, risk having their vehicles towed at their expense.

Free parking

Wellsboro Borough is allowing free parking at all metered spots within the community this Saturday. Those parking at meters at Wellsboro’s municipal parking lots on Water Street and Pearl Street will not be ticketed during the celebration; however, the Wellsboro Police Department will strictly enforce all other parking restrictions.

Free parking will also be available at the following locations: the Tioga County Commissioners parking lot at the Tioga County Courthouse, Main Street, Wellsboro; at the Wellsboro Borough municipal parking lots on Water and Pearl streets as well as at the parking lot behind the Wellsboro Active Living Center next to Packer Park on Queen Street.

Parking for a fee

Parking for a small fee to benefit local, nonprofit groups will be available at locations throughout the community.

Free Shuttle Services

There will be free shuttle services to downtown Dickens festivities. Buses will operate continuously between 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. to shuttle visitors to downtown Wellsboro from the Wellsboro Plaza on Route 6 (East Avenue) and from the Wellsboro High School on Nichols Street. During those times, shuttles will also transport visitors back to the Wellsboro Plaza and to Wellsboro High School.

Emergency Route

Walnut Street has been designated an “Emergency Route” for ambulances traveling to Soldiers + Sailors Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department on Dickens weekend. No parking will be permitted along the Emergency Route.

For a finalized schedule & map of events, ATMs, parking and restroom facilities, visit www.wellsboropa.com or local restaurants, motels and shops or call 570-724-1926.