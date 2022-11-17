(WETM) – Millions of people will be flying across the country for Thanksgiving next week, and the Transportation Security Administration wants to remind fliers what dinner foods they can and can’t pack in their carry-on.

The rule of thumb is if it’s a solid item, it can go through a security checkpoint, the TSA said. “However, if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, and it’s larger than 3.4 ounces, then it should go in a checked bag”, the announcement read.

The TSA also said to put food items in an easily-accessible spot in your carry-on so that you can remove them and put them in a bin for screening at the checkpoint.

In terms of Thanksgiving-specific foods, the TSA provided the following lists:

Thanksgiving foods that can be carried through a TSA checkpoint Baked goods. Homemade or store-bought pies, cakes, cookies, brownies and other sweet treats. Meats. Turkey, chicken, ham, steak. Frozen, cooked or uncooked. Stuffing. Cooked, uncooked, in a box or in a bag. Casseroles. Traditional green beans and onion straws or something more exotic. Mac ‘n Cheese. Cooked in a pan or traveling with the ingredients to cook it at your destination. Fresh vegetables. Potatoes, yams, broccoli, green beans, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, beets, radishes, carrots, squash, greens. Fresh fruit. Apples, pears, pineapple, lemons, limes, cranberries, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, kiwi. Candy. Spices.



Thanksgiving foods that should be carefully packed with your checked baggage Cranberry sauce. Homemade or canned are spreadable, so check them. Gravy. Homemade or in a jar/can. Wine, champagne, sparking apple cider. Canned fruit or vegetables. It’s got liquid in the can, so check them. Preserves, jams and jellies. They are spreadable, so best to check them. Maple syrup.



The TSA also has a webpage titled “What can I bring?” for anyone unsure. If the items need to be cold, ice packs are allowed, but they must be frozen solid when going through the checkpoint, TSA said.

The USDA and U.S. Department of Agriculture also have tips on how to safely travel with and handle holiday food.