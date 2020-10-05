5th COVID case connected with CPP school district

CORNING, NY (WETM) – A student at Corning-Painted Post High School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Corning-Painted Post School District.

Steuben County Public Health Department notified Corning-Painted Post School District Sunday afternoon that the student at the High School tested positive for COVID.

People who had direct contact with the student were notified Sunday and are now under quarantine, according to the Corning-Painted Post School District.

“The Corning-Painted Post School Area District assures the community that our schools have been and continue to be sanitized and disinfected daily. We are following all cleaning protocols required by the state. Our number one priority is the health and safety of our students and staff, “Corning-Painted Post School District.

“We would like to take this time to remind our school community to follow best practices by completing the student health screener, wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and washing hands well and often,” Corning-Painted Post School District.

