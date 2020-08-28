UPDATE: Urban Arts Crawl in Corning rescheduled due to rain

UPDATE: 08/28/2020 2:00 pm – The Urban Arts Crawl has been rescheduled for Sept. 18 due to weather.

Additional information will be released by the Rockwell Museum regarding the rain date.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Exhibit A has partnered with the Urban Arts Crawl to present a special outdoor art exhibition and sale.

The Urban Art Crawl will be Friday from 5-8:00 pm at the Rockwell Museum Parking Lot on 111 Cedar Street in Corning.

Artists will park their vehicles, pop their trunks, and present their art during Corning’s 2020 Artists’ Trunk Show. The unique mix of artists includes Nicole Costa, Ani Hoover, Marshall Hyde, Colleen McCall, Dan Mirer, Denny Smith, Diane Janowski, Werner Sun, Debb VanDelinder, Megan Walsh and Robin Whiteman.

There will also be free art on the go, take-home kits for kids will also be available from The Rockwell Museum Education Department. Have the opportunity to take home a DIY Slime Squish Bag project with directions on how to make squishable slime with color and texture.

Urban Arts Crawl celebrates the burgeoning art scene in historic Downtown Corning, presenting distinct artists, exhibitions, and cultural experiences each month.

This is the first in-person event presented by the Urban Arts Crawl since February.

Visitors are asked to enter the parking lot by foot on the south side of Denison Parkway behind The Rockwell Museum.

For social distancing and safety, masks and temperature screening will be required for entry to the Trunk Show.

There will be one single entry and exit point to monitor the number of people in the space to keep within the social distancing gathering guidelines set by New York State.