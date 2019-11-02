Beto O’Rourke ends run for presidential candidate

(WETM) – Democratic Presidential Candidate Beto O’Rourke announced that he will no longer be running for 2019 presidential candidate. Today in Iowa, O’Rourke addressed a group of supporters saying, “This has been the honor of my lifetime,” he told them. “I love you all and I know that I’ll be seeing you down the road.”

President Donald Trump then tweeted, saying “Oh no, Beto just dropped out of race for President despite him saying he was ‘born for this.’ I don’t think so!” After Trump addressed Beto O’Rourke dropping out of the race, he tweets about the impeachment inquiry saying, “You can’t impeach someone who hasn’t done anything wrong!”

His recent performance did not do him justice either.