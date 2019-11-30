Christmas Tree Price Increase this year

(WETM) – Christmas tree prices continue to increase this year. With the recent drought and wildfire uprise, weather disasters in some parts of the country may contribute to the price hikes.

Christmas Tree production has dropped throughout the country and prices have doubled since 2008. Right now, the average price for a Christmas tree at most retailers runs at about $76.

Not all places are charging too much for their trees, the West Elmira Fire Department is continuing their Christmas Tree sale this year. They are available and ready for pick up.

You can pick up your tree at the West Elmira Fire Department on weeknights from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and weekends from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM.