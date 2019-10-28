Coats for Kids Exceeding Donation Goal

ELMIRA. N.Y (WETM) – Our annual Coats for Kids drive is exceeding our donation coats. Coats for Kids ensures to help children stay warm during the colder months.

Dorie Haggerty, Commanding Officer, Salvation Army of Elmira emphasizes the importance of the charity and says that donations are doing well.

WINK 106 donated a $3,000 donation for the cause and you can help too! To donate your coats or winter supplies, simply drop them off at the WETM Station during our business hours from 9:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m.