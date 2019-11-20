Digital Extra: Owner of Rye shares more about the rebirth of Horigan’s

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Rye Bar and Restaurant on Davis Street in Elmira held its soft-opening Tuesday night. A reservation was required for guests looking to be the first to sample Rye’s fresh new fare and taste some of New York’s best rye whiskey.

Rye is the re-establishment of the Irish Pub Horigan’s. Charlie Hunter who purchased the old pub spent months working to bring revival to this popular local spot.

In this 18 News Digital Extra, we talked to Hunter about his project and what Rye means for our community.