Greenroom Players talent show at Horseheads highschool

(WETM) – The horseheads highschool proudly presented their 2019 Variety Show this evening. The students had the opportunity to showcase their on-stage talents.

They sang solos, acapella and danced. Senior Benne Ng’oma expressed her love for music and performance. She shined singing Endless Nights from Disney’s The Lion King.

Director Christopher Schiavone expressed his enjoyment of working with these talented students. He says it was a student-oriented production, he says how the students were involved in all aspects of the performance including, auditions all the way up to the casting process.

Some of the audience’s favorite songs include Good Morning Baltimore, Endless Nights, Unchained Melody, No Matter What, Kindergarten Boyfriend, I’d Give my Life For You Hey There Delilah, Jar of Hearts, Astonishing, and Another Day of Sun.