Hair Care called to First Arena here in the Twin Tiers

(WETM) – Today barbers and hairdressers met at the First Arena in Downtown Elmria to volunteer during the holiday season.



The Elmira Enforcers hockey team organized this event in hopes to provide free hair care including health care products, hair cuts, and even hot meals on Christmas eve.

Robbi Nichols and the Elmira Enforcers hockey team enjoyed their hair trimming sesson as they tidy up for Christmas day.

In addition, the Enforcers hockey team will provide clothing, such as winter coats for their “stuff the bus” campagin.