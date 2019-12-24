18-cares-800x250

18 Cares is about keeping your family safe and helping your neighbors. We are dedicated to bringing you news and information to help you protect your family, and even your pets. We also make a big effort to give back to the people who live in the Twin Tiers region, and we will bring you updates on how you can get involved and help too.

Hair Care called to First Arena here in the Twin Tiers

Home

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM) – Today barbers and hairdressers met at the First Arena in Downtown Elmria to volunteer during the holiday season.

The Elmira Enforcers hockey team organized this event in hopes to provide free hair care including health care products, hair cuts, and even hot meals on Christmas eve. 

Robbi Nichols and the Elmira Enforcers hockey team enjoyed their hair trimming sesson as they tidy up for Christmas day. 

In addition, the Enforcers hockey team will provide clothing, such as  winter coats for their “stuff the bus” campagin. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now