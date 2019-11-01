Breaking News
Halloween 2019: Local makeup artist Destiny Young

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – Local makeup artist Destiny Young stopped by our studio today to show off some of her expertise makeup skills. Young has been passionate about makeup her whole life and says she spends “at least 40% of her time working on facial makeup.”

She enjoys doing spooky Halloween makeup.

This young makeup artist transformed two of our team members, Tai Wong and Jessica Camuto. Young says her makeup is ethical and sustainable and she uses the best brands to achieve the most realistic looks.

