Help people stay warm at Coats for kids donation

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – The weather is getting colder so its time to get warmer. Each year people battle with the lack of resources during the colder months in the winter season.

WETM is collecting gently used or new coats for this years Coats for Kids drive provided by The Salvation Army. Along with coats, you can donate gently used hats, gloves, scarves and mittens.

WINK 106 donated a $3,000 donation for the cause and you can help too! To donate your coats or winter supplies, simply drop them off at the WETM Station during our business hours from 9:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m.

For more information, you can head over to The Salvation Army.