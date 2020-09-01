Hornell movie theater fears the future while waiting to reopen

Home

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HORNELL, NY (WETM) – Gyms, bars, and schools have been given the green light to operate under strict restrictions, but movie theaters are still waiting for their turn, threatening the longevity of local cinemas.

The owners of The Starlight Movie Theater have two cinemas, one in Hornell and the other in Warsaw. They are a married couple with other full-time jobs. They purchased the movie theaters because they saw a need in small communities.

Since the pandemic, they have done everything to stay afloat, including selling concessions. Some of their bills were covered in the Cares Act according to Tami Treulein, Co-Owner of Spotlight Theater. But she says that soon the out of pocket cost could reach up to $5,000 a month, a price tag too steep to keep the business running.

“Most of them (local movie theaters) are our second jobs, not our main jobs, and there is no way that I would personally have that amount of money to keep the doors open,” said Treutlein.

Hornell Mayor John Buckley said, “It is incredibly frustrating that movie theaters are not allowed to reopen. Patrons can easily be spaced safely apart while enjoying a movie. I urge the governor to reconsider his position and allow movie theaters to get back on their feet.”

Tami says that they submitted plans to the state on how they would keep their customers and employees safe when they reopen, including mask requirements, air filters, and seat spacing inside the theater. But despite her efforts, she feels like her industry is being left out of the picture.

“He (Governor Andrew Cuomo) really needs to start engaging us in the conversation, ” said Treutlein. “I think he needs to look at us a little bit more regionally like he did with re-opening.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
More Corning
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now

Maps Generator