It’s National Cat Day!

(WETM) – National Cat Day is today! Celebrate with your furry friend today on National Cat Day! This is the purrrrrrfect day to give a little extra lovin’ to your kitty.

National Cat Day was originally created by Pet Lifestyle and Animal Welfare Advocate, Colleen Paige. One goal of this day is to help raise awareness of the available cats in shelters and encourage people to adopt. It is also a great time to appreciate the cats that we do have and celebrate their goodness.

Many people are recognizing this day by taking their photos to social media with the hashtag #nationalcatday

Thank you to everyone who submitted their cat photos today.