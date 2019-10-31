NextGen Leaders Awards 2019

CORNING, N.Y (WETM) – The NextGen Leaders awards were held tonight at the Rockwell Museum in Corning. The celebration honors exceptional and future leaders in our community. Community leaders enjoyed cocktails and Hors d’oeuvres followed by the presentation of Nominees. The event was presented by First Heritage Federal Credit Union.

Nominations are encouraged for next years award and qualifications include:

Open to anyone living or working in Chemung & Steuben County, NY or Tioga County, PA

Applicant must be 21-40 years of age

Has clearly demonstrated leadership within their profession and within their organization

Contributed to their community through volunteerism

Nominations end Sunday, September 1st

There was a special thanks to: The Rockwell Museum, Monahan Party Rentals, J.R Dill Winery and Liquid Shoes Brewing.