Port Authority bus falls in sinkhole

PITTSBURG, P.A (WETM) – A sink hole opened up on Monday morning. Only two people were in the bus and a passenger was then transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The emergency crews shut down the area during the morning rush hour to remove the Port Authority bus. Two giant cranes came to the rescue to lift the bus from the giant sinkhole. Wendell Hissrich, the public safety director claimed that the bus was sitting on top of the powerlines and there were exposed fiberoptic cables.

Another car then appeared on the scene and allegedly drove right into the sink hole. This accident occurred just before 10:00 a.m on Penn. Avenue and 10th street.