ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – There is a recall on the popular anti-anxiety medication, Xanax. Thousands of bottles of the medication are being recalled because the drug was supposedly “not strong enough.”

According to the Food and Drug Administration, Mylan Pharmaceuticals Alprazolam nationwide because of the “potential presence of a foreign substance,” This recent recall specifically pertains to Alprazolam 0.5 mg tablets from this previous summer. There are more than 21,200 bottles of Xanax being recalled.

There have not been any adverse events related to the recalled batch of the medication.

