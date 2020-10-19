Reed Mitrano clash over Tweets

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Congressman Tom Reed (R-23) held a press conference today stating that an alleged Senior Political Strategist on his opponent, Congressional Candidate Tracy Mitrano’s team, made posts on social media against the police support.

Callie Wine works on political campaigns across the county, including Mitrano’s, according to Wine’s website. On Wine’s social media account, she made tweets using the phrases/hashtags including, “ACAB,” “Defund Polic,” “Abolish police” and on Wine’s bio, she also says that she is a “Political Strategist, radicalizing your mom into “joining” Antifa.”

Mitrano released a statement that said:

Reed made parallels to 2018 when Mitrano had a staffer resign after a social media post was found of her using expletives in reference to the police and the President.