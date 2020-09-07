Retired Corning-Painted Post teacher completes virtual Boston Marathon

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Recently retired teacher at Corning-Painted Post, Marti Marks, has run in marathons for years. This year she qualified to run in the 2020 Boston Marathon but the race was canceled due to the pandemic, but that didn’t stop Marks or other racers from across the county from participating.

This year’s Boston Marathon runners have the opportunity to run virtually so that they can run in their hometowns without having to travel. Mark ran the local Wineglass Marathon course starting in Bath and crossing the finish line her friends and family made in Centerway Square in Corning.

Mark’s family and local running friends cheered her on along the 26.2-mile course some even running and baking next to her for a few miles at a time.

“My son was here with his girlfriend and then my other son is in D.C. and so he called, he just had a baby so he and his wife and my week month old grandchild they all had the shirts on and so a lot of surprises, some tears because I didn’t expect that,” Marks said tearfully.

Local Contact: Lisa Burns 607.368.6231

Marti marks of corning has been running in marathons for years and qualified to run the 20-20 boston marathon… But the race was cancelled in person due to the pandemic…So she ran the twenty-six point two miles here in corning… The same course as the wineglass marathon…

friends and family cheered her on and at the finish line in person and online…