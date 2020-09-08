Schools welcome students to their first day of school

TWIN TIERS, NY (WETM) – Today marks the first day of school for several districts in the area.

While traditionally, students would be learning in the classroom five days and week, but do to the pandemic most schools are implementing a hybrid model of in-person and remote learning online. Below are the reopening plans for the schools that opened today.

Bath Central School District reopening plan.

Waverly Central Schools reopening plan.

Canisteo-Greenwood Central School District reopening plan.

Campbell-Savona Central School District reopening plan.

Watkins Glen Central School District reopening plan.

Franklin Academy and Prattsburgh Central School District reopening plan

