The Southern Tier gets news rapid COVID-19 test machines

A medical worker shows the process for rapid coronavirus testing on the new Abbott ID Now machine at a ProHEALTH center in Brooklyn on August 27, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

CHEMUNG/ STEUBEN, NY (WETM) – Steuben and Chemung counties announce that they have received five Abbott ID rapid COVID tests from the State’s Health Department.

“Counties all across the state do already have them and have been utilizing them, said Darlene Smith, Director of Steuben County Health Department. “But certainly when you have a surge and a spike in your positive cases, that does tend to increase the urgency and having them available to us.

It takes the Abbott ID testing machines only 15-minutes to yield results, each having the capacity to test up to four people an hour, but they are known to produce false positives.

“They are not as accurate as the PCR diagnostic tests,” said Smith. “So I think that when a rapid test indicates a positive, a follow up diagnostic PCR test would be a good idea.”

They will be available to the public at no cost, and there will be a link on both county’s websites to register for a test when the program is up and running.