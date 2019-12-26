Art made by students with Down Syndrome showcased at prominent gallery

CHICAGO, IL (WMAQ) — An exhibit at a prominent gallery in Downtown Chicago recently displayed some very special artists.

Lucy Ross is a local artist at GiGi’s Playhouse. She is part of the Art Explosion Program—a free, 5-week art class for people with Down Syndrome.

In the class, students are taught about different famous artists.

“We choose several most famous paintings and pieces of art. The students can choose which one they would like to reproduce.” Bruce E. Dempsey, Volunteer Art Teacher

Ross immediately fell in love with one: Andy Warhol.

For the last 5 weeks, all of the students have been pouring their hearts into their work.

Now that their work is complete, it’s being displayed at an art gallery downtown. The gallery owner gives them prime space for free.

The artists also sell their pieces and copies of their work. They even get to keep the money of the original work sold.

Ross is confident her artwork will be sold.