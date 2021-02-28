Congress Tom Reed Speaks on Gov. Cuomo’s sexual harassment allegations

(WETM) – Republican leaders spoke out late Saturday about the allegations bought against Gov. Andrew Cuomo for sexual harassment.

According to the New York Post, a second woman is now alleging sexual harassment against Governor Cuomo.

Republican Congressman Tom Reed told 18 News the governor needs to be held accountable for his actions.

These incidents of sexual harassment and pattern of abuse are abhorrent and have absolutely no place in our society, let alone the highest rungs of government,” such behavior is disturbing and unacceptable. Governor Cuomo must be held accountable under the law to ensure justice is served. Tom Reed, New York Congressman (R)

Other NYS leaders such as — Senator Tom O’Mara, Pam Helming, and Daphne Jordan are calling for an independent investigation into the allegations.