COVID-19 vaccine enters phase three in the Twin Tiers

CORNING, NY (WETM) – While the coronavirus continues to infect people around the globe, scientists are working to develop a vaccine, including a research team in Corning, NY.

The Corning Center for Clinical Research, an affiliate of Smith Allergy & Asthma Specialists of Central New York, enters the third of four phases in a trail to develop the vaccine in the first quarter of 2021.

The expected date for the vaccine cannot be revealed at this time due to confidentiality agreements with a nationally recognized pharmaceutical company, according to Dr. Christopher Smith Board-certified Allergy and Immunologist,

Smith says that he knows of other studies that are entering the third phase of their trail as early as this year.

Smith had 24-years of experience working on clinical research and has worked with all of the major pharmaceutical companies on a national and international scale.

“I feel like this is the Super Bowl in terms of research,” said Smith. “Not that stuff that we’ve done previously didn’t count, but this has such a relevance and importance to what’s going on right now, it’s a different level.”