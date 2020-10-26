DWI Crackdown during Halloween

STEUBEN COUNTY, NY (WETM) – Halloween is looking a little differently this year under the coronavirus pandemic, but one thing is staying the same, and that is that the police will be out in full force this Halloween night, enforcing safe driving.

Across New York State, in a joint effort, law agencies will participate in STOP-DWI to save lives. This could be more checkpoints, enhanced patrol, and reminders for people to make a plan when that goes out.

“Sometimes folks aren’t responsible with how they consume at parties and then travel on the roadways,” said Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard. “So, we want to make sure that we keep everybody safe and reduce the number of injuries and fatalities as much as possible.”

According to a statement released by the sheriff’s department, research shows that 20% of impaired driving fatalities are reduced when there is higher visibility of law enforcement.

The Halloween crackdown is promoted by STOP-DWI NY and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. They will return for other holidays including, Christmas and Thanksgiving.

“The number one cause of criminal deaths in Steuben County is impaired or intoxicated driving,” said Allard.

Allard also strongly recommends that people make a Sober Plan before they go out to a part. There is a mobile app called “Have a Plan” to help you with a safe ride home.