Individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions can schedule appointments at state mass vaccination sites

(WETM-TV) – Those with co-morbidities and underlying issues may sign up for the ‘Am I Eligible’ screening starting Sunday.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the state’s next step in the vaccination process.

Individuals with co-morbidities and underlying conditions can use the ‘Am I Eligible’ website Sunday to sign up.

Starting next week, local health departments will also receive vaccine allocations for these individuals. 

Approximately 10 million new yorkers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. 

To be vaccinated under this new category you will need:

-Doctor’s letter

-Medical information showing the condition 

-Or a signed certification 

AN APPOINTMENT IS REQUIRED. IF YOU VISIT A LOCATION WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT YOU WILL NOT RECEIVE A VACCINE

