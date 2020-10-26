Local author writes children’s book about abuse

PAINTED POST, NY (WETM) – Speaking with children about their sexual abuse can be very difficult for parents, guardians, and the kids themselves. That is why Lindsay Krebs, a local author from a background in counseling, wanted to help.

Krebs noticed a lack of children’s books on the topic of abuse, so she wrote her own called “It’s Not Your Fault.”

“You don’t just want to put this down in front of your child and say, ‘here read this, it’s good information,” said Kerbs. “You actually want to take the time to sit down with your child and to read this with them because things might surface.”

Krebs spent two years writing the book to make sure that it was perfect. She sent rough drafts to other experts in the field of mental health for their advice and approval.

The illustrations were made by local artist Kimberly Merritt from Jasper, NY.

Krebs added paragraphs in the back of the book to help the parent, guardian, or teacher help a child if or when they react to the book.

“If something happened to your child, keeping it inside does nothing but harm them,” said Krebs. “They need to get it out, they need to know that it is safe to talk about, and that is one of the main goals.”

Krebs saids that she also received support from BACA, Bikers Against Child Abuse. She has sold roughly 100 copies around the world and hopes to sell more to help the children.

The book is now available on Kerbs website and on Amazon Prime .