Local bowling alley torn down

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben Bowling Academy was torn down on Tuesday one year after one of the building’s walls collapsed.

A bowling league was practicing as the wall caved in on Sept. 29, 2018, but no injuries were reported.

The bowling alley also had a bar and mini diner on the inside, and became a mainstay in Steuben County.

“When I was younger, it was the Midnight Bowl and now we take the family there and throw the ball down the lanes every once in a while,” said Bath Volunteer Fire Department assistant fire chief Matt Glashauser in the aftermath of the collapse.

The alley announced the closure of the building two weeks after the wall collapse.