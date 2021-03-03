Locals react to Gov. Cuomo’s fallout of sexual harassment allegations

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The governor not only said he’s sorry but also laid out his blueprint for how he thinks he can survive this scandal.

Wednesday, locals reacted to the fallout in Albany, as Gov. Cuomo continues to deal with controversies— from not reporting the correct amount of nursing home deaths to allegations of sexual harassment from three different women.

Attorney James D. Hartt represents victims of employment discrimination throughout New York State and realizes the severity Gov. Cuomo is facing.

Hartt explained the steps that the Cuomo Administration will go through as it heads to federal court.

If the conduct occurred within one year, then his staffers can file a complaint with the New York State Division of Rights. If the conduct issued occurred within 300 days, then they can bring the action to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, then it would end up in federal court. James D. Hartt, Esq., Employment Attorney

Gov. Cuomo apologized in public to the victims Wednesday. Some NYS residents felt it was a coverup and a shift from the actual truth. As a female, I think he is definitely trying to cover it up if it is a problem if it did happen, said Cheyenne Barrett.

A learning lesson from these allegations is not only for those in the workplace, said Hartt, but for parents to teach children right from wrong at an early age.

Hartt also said women who have been victimized in the workplace should feel empowered to come forward.